UoH extends last date for entrance

Hyderabad

22 May 2020 20:41 IST

University of Hyderabad has extended the last date for applying for entrance exams to June 30. The University offers 2456 seats in 132 courses, including 16 integrated, 41 PG, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D. programmes. Advertising Advertising

