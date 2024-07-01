‘UoH did not target marginalised students, SU version unfounded’ 

The administration of University of Hyderabad (UoH) took objection to the statements published by the Students’ Union (SU) in wake of the recent suspension of its leaders, and said it continues to be a centre for fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment for all students.

According to a release by the university, the claims of the SU — marginalized students were targeted under political pressure, democratic and peaceful protests were carried out and penalties imposed to suppress marginalized students and jeopardize their academic futures — are unsubstantiated.

UoH Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao stated: “The allegations of political bias are entirely unfounded and misrepresent the values and principles upon which the University of Hyderabad stands. Our primary concern is the well-being and success of our students, and to this end, we have opted to revoke the suspensions and impose a monetary penalty instead, allowing students to continue their education without interruption.”

The administration also noted that it was the said students who trespassed into the Vice-Chancellor’s residence past midnight, lay siege to it for 12 hours until noon the next day, curbed the democratic rights of its residents, and raised slogans at high pitch during unearthly hours traumatizing all residents, including the VC’s family.

It was in the interest of the penalised students and to preserve their academic futures, the VC magnanimously offered to withdraw the suspensions and convert them into monetary fines. The fines collected will be deposited in the Gurubaksh Singh (the first Vice-Chancellor of UoH) Students’ Aid Fund to benefit marginalised and economically disadvantaged students, the note added.