UoH, Delhi University identify mechanism to induce fruit ripening

March 10, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The role of ethylene in inducing ripening in fleshy fruits is well known but, a complete understanding of the genetic regulatory mechanism controlling ethylene-induced ripening programme remains to be fully understood.

In a breakthrough collaborative research, a team of plant scientists from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), led by Rahul Kumar, and Delhi University’s Arun K. Sharma, has identified a mechanism that controls tomato ripening by inhibiting ethylene biosynthesis.

Researchers found several non-ripening fruits accumulate high levels of Methylglyoxal (MG), a toxic compound produced as a by-product of several cellular processes like respiration and photosynthesis.

MG is known to interfere with protein function in both animals and plants. The main MG detoxification enzyme system was found to be compromised in non-ripening tomato mutants.

The team developed gene-silenced lines of one of the ripening-associate enzymes or ‘SlGLYI4’ leading to drastic MG accumulation at ripening-stages, said an official release on Friday.

The study showed MG accumulation in several non-ripening or inhibited ripening in tomatoes, suggesting that regulated MG detoxification process is crucial for normal ripening.

The researchers reported a novel mechanism for regulating the fruit ripening programme and projected ‘SlGLYI4’ as potential candidate towards improving ripening traits in fleshy fruits.

Knowledge of such molecular events is crucial to develop effective biotechnological strategies for improving ripening traits such as fruit flavour, pigment accumulation, and shelf life. These could help minimise post-harvest loss of fruits and vegetables during transport and storage benefitting both farmers and consumers.

Other researchers in the team include Priya Gambhir, Vijendra Singh, Adwaita Parida, Utkarsh Raghuvanshi, Shweta Sharma, Sudhir K. Sopory and Stuti Kujur.

The work entitled “Elevated methylglyoxal levels inhibit tomato fruit ripening by preventing ethylene biosynthesis” (https://doi.org/10.1093/plphys/kiad142) was recently published in Plant Physiology, a scientific journal published by the American Society of Plant Biologists, USA.

