UoH Dean dissolves students’ union; ‘autocratic attack on constitution’ 

The Students’ Federation of India – University of Hyderabad (UoH) unit on Tuesday condemned the dissolution of the students’ union before the expiry of its term by the Dean, Students’ Welfare,.

As per the official notification on Tuesday (October 15), the Students’ Union 2023-24 was dissolved with immediate effect as per the Vice-Chancellor approval for conducting the 2024-25 election on October 7 and approval for dissolution of SU 2023-24 on October 11.

The SFI unit described the university’s actions, without adhering to official procedure, as an ‘autocratic attack’ on the Lyngdoh Commission guidelines.

The SU 2023-24 was elected on November 11, 2023 and has the rightful term of one year from the date of election results, they said, and added that the procedure to be followed in exceptional circumstances is ensuring student representation through a caretaker union.

Alleging that the university administration forced the electoral process before the admission of over 400 PhD student and within less than two weeks of undergraduate admissions, the union leaders demanded that the Lyngdoh Commission guidelines be followed.

