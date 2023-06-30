UoH awarded Central project worth ₹85 lakh

June 30, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology of the University of Hyderabad has been awarded a ₹85.66-lakh project titled ‘Development of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) targeting Internet of Things in healthcare applications’. It is funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under its ‘Chip-to-start-up programme’. The project aims at training 400 graduates/postgraduates and Ph.D. scholars in the area of VLSI design, IC technologies and microelectronics over five years apart from ASIC development under the direction of faculty member Samrat L. Sabat, S.V.S. Nageswara Rao, Bhawna Gomber and Anjali Priya, according to a press release.

