UoH alumnus, former head of department appointed UGC member

April 12, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Alumnus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and a former head of the English department Sachidananda Mohanty has been appointed a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), as per a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Higher Education.

Mr. Mohanty will be a member of the Commission for three years, starting April 10, 2024.

In a career spanning three decades, he had been a professor and a head of the Department of English at UoH, where he was an MA student of the 1977-79 batch. He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha.

He is currently the Sri Aurobindo chair professor at Panjab University in Chandigarh.

