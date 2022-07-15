UoH academic selected for SIRE fellowship 

Manjari Kiran of the Department of Systems and Computational Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, was selected for SERB International Research Experience fellowship for the year 2022-23.

The fellowship is supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Dr. Kiran would be working with Douglas Phanstiel at the University of North Carolina for six months and the proposed work involves developing and applying new algorithms for detecting differential chromatin loops in human cells.

Dr Kiran is a computational biologist and had completed her PhD from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics and postdoctoral research at the University of Virginia. She started her lab at the School of Life Sciences in 2019 with a prime focus in the areas of cancer genomics and RNA biology and is also developing tools and pipelines for identifying and characterising novel long non-coding RNAs.