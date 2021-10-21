Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated at risk: Governor

HYDERABAD

21 October 2021

Expressing concern about people who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that such people were at risk of infection.

Responding to a tweet from The Hindu-Hyderabad’s handle that around 36 lakh people in the State skipped taking the second dose, she questioned the vaccine hesitancy.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday that the 36 lakh people skipped their second dose despite crossing the due date. Out of the 2.77 crore population (above 18 years) in the State targeted for COVID vaccination, 75% took the first dose till October 20. And 69.35 lakh are yet to receive the first dose.

Citing this, the Governor tweeted on Thursday morning, “Pandemic is not yet over. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated are still at risk of infection. Why #vaccinehesitancy while India is nearing 1 billion jabs!”.

India crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark on Thursday. On this occasion, she visited the ESIC Medical College and Superspeciality Hospital at Sanathnagar. She appreciated the efforts of college dean Dr. Srinivas M and other healthcare professionals for providing best facilities to COVID patients.