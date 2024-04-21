Untimely rain damages crops again

April 21, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The untimely rain coupled with hails in different parts of the State for the last two days has damaged paddy, maize and horticultural crops in about 2,200 acres. Authorities have been instructed to visit the affected areas to collect detailed and farmer-wise loss details, Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao said.

Citing preliminary reports, the Minister said on Saturday that the damage was mostly in Narayanpet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Siddipet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts. He said the authorities have been told to maintain vigil and take precautions, as there may be more rains in the next few days. He told them to take necessary steps to contain the crop loss.

He added that District Collectors have been told to coordinate with district-level officers and ensure precautions to prevent soaking of paddy that arrived at market yards and purchase centres. He explained that over 2 lakh tarpaulin covers were already made available at the purchase centres to protect paddy from soaking.

Meanwhile, according to reports reaching here, horticultural crops, including vegetables and fruits such as mango and papaya, have also suffered damages.

