Untimely poll surveys expose BJP-TRS nexus: Congress  

Describing the recently released election survey by a private agency, Aara, as a sponsored unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AICC secretary Sampath Kumar said the discrepancies in the survey exposed the hollowness and the intention of the survey team.

At a press conference here, he wondered how come Congress which was supposed to have strong leaders in 55 constituencies was getting 23% votes and BJP which had strong leaders in 26 constituencies got 33% votes. “When I confronted the poll agency owner Mastan on this and other contents and the details of by whom and how the survey was conducted he was just silent thus exposing himself,” he lamented. “Let him make public those details, the sample size and the people involved in the survey,” he challenged.

Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy warned the Aara poll agency that their nexus with the TRS and the BJP would be exposed soon. “If Mr. Mastam doesn’t respond to our questions we will oppose him wherever he goes in Telangana,” he said alleging that the whole effort of the survey was to divert people’s attention and put brakes on the rising popularity of the Congress party.

Former TPCC president and Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Congress was ready for elections and it was for the ruling party to decide to go for early polls. “We will come back to power in Telangana irrespective of what the surveys of other parties claim. We have our own mechanism and we are comfortably winning Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the KCR family will meet the same fate as the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka. The comments of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi showed his arrogance arising out of the ill-gotten wealth.