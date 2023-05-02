Unseasonal rains, hailstorm have broken and pushed many farmers into debt trap

May 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - SIDDIPET

With the unseasonal rains during March and April, farmers have incurred huge loss. Paddy and mango crops were lost in thousands of acres. It was reported that many farmers have invested large sums of amount and are now not in a position to repay their debts.

In the current crop season Siddipet district recorded the highest area under paddy in the State, it was sown in about 3.48 lakh acres, according to officials in the Agriculture department. According to preliminary estimates the crop loss due to the unseasonal rains in the last two months would be around 88,000 acres. Officials attribute the crop loss to large scale sowing of paddy. In Medak district the loss was estimated in about 30,000 acres while in Sangareddy district the loss was reportedly limited to 4,000 acres.

At several places paddy that was kept for drying was washed away due to rains. Even at Siddipet market yard the crop brought for sale was washed away. As the paddy procurement was underway, paddy brought to procurement centres was kept in open places and it was totally damaged and at some places the wet paddy has germinated.

Officials say that they are already in the process of enumerating crop loss with the agriculture extension officers visiting the fields and collecting details. “The jobs is easy as at the time of sowing itself the crop was recorded by the officials and it is on their fingertips,” said and agriculture officer.

Not recorded

However, farmers say that the officials did not properly record the data at the time sowing because of which they are ineligible for compensation, if any is given by the government.

“I am farmer from Appanapally village in Dubbak mandal. I have five acres of land and cultivated paddy in about four acres. The entire crop was damaged due to rains and now the officials are saying that my crop was not recorded at the time of sowing and hence I will not be eligible for compensation that was announced by the government. I have the message sent to that officer, but now I do not know what to do and when we will be able to repay our debt,” Damma Yadi Reddy, a farmer from Appanapally village told The Hindu.

“Paddy was completely damaged in about 1,000 acres in Ramsagar village in Komuravelli mandal. Even Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil visited and examined the crop loss. However, farmers have not received the compensation announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao so far,” said Ch Satti Reddy of Ramsagar village, who is also activist of Rytu Sangham, affiliated to the CPI(M).