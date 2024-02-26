ADVERTISEMENT

Unqualified practitioners in cancer awareness programme: Hyderabad hospital responds to TSMC notice

February 26, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In response to a notice issued by the Telangana State Medical Council, Continental Hospital, Hyderabad, said they have not received any communication from the council. Regarding the cancer programme they organised, the hospital explained that on February 4, in observance of World Cancer Day, they launched a campaign on cancer prevention and detection.

“The allegations concerning the participation of unqualified practitioners in the cancer awareness programme were unbeknownst to us. All attendees participated out of their own volition, and many requested photographs to commemorate the impactful programme hosted by CHPL. It was not within our knowledge to distinguish whether any were unqualified practitioners or other types of participants. Mr. Jaffer, identified in the annexure of the allegedly circulating Telangana State Medical Commission notice as the President of the Greater Hyderabad RMP Health Association, approached the hospital today. We clarify that he is a patient at Continental Hospitals (sic),” the hospital said in a statement.

