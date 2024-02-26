GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unqualified practitioners in cancer awareness programme: Hyderabad hospital responds to TSMC notice

February 26, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In response to a notice issued by the Telangana State Medical Council, Continental Hospital, Hyderabad, said they have not received any communication from the council. Regarding the cancer programme they organised, the hospital explained that on February 4, in observance of World Cancer Day, they launched a campaign on cancer prevention and detection.

“The allegations concerning the participation of unqualified practitioners in the cancer awareness programme were unbeknownst to us. All attendees participated out of their own volition, and many requested photographs to commemorate the impactful programme hosted by CHPL. It was not within our knowledge to distinguish whether any were unqualified practitioners or other types of participants. Mr. Jaffer, identified in the annexure of the allegedly circulating Telangana State Medical Commission notice as the President of the Greater Hyderabad RMP Health Association, approached the hospital today. We clarify that he is a patient at Continental Hospitals (sic),” the hospital said in a statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.