‘Unlock Your Future’ at Avanthi Degree College

April 22, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club (TH-FIC), in collaboration with Krishna Pradeep’s 21st Century IAS Academy, conducted career guidance seminar ‘Unlock Your Future’ at Avanthi Degree College, Barkatpura.

Speaking to students, the academy’s chairman P. Krishna Pradeep said, “Preparing early instead of waiting to complete graduation will yield better results. Focus should be on improving your employability skills during college days and not after graduation.”

Bhavani Shankar, director of the academy, explained to students the preparation process for competitive examinations like CLAT, CUET, APPSC, TSPSC, CDS, and CAT. He presented examples on how questions from History and Politics are smartly linked, and stressed that communication skills, general awareness and aptitude remain important aspects for cracking a government job.

Principal of Avanthi Degree College Venkata Rao opined that sessions like ‘Unlock Your Future’ would help students make informed career decisions.

As part of the initiative, the organisers presented three sets of The Hindu Editorial books to the college library.

Similar career guidance session under the initiative is scheduled to be held at Pragati Mahavidyalaya, Hanuman Tekdi, on April 24. Colleges interested in conducting career guidance seminars may contact D. Kiran Kumar on 9000901616.

