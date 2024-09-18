ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike Modi government, Congress govts. in States have cheated: BJP

Published - September 18, 2024 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has charged that Congress governments in the States of Haryana, Karnataka and now Telangana have cheated the people in making grand promises before the respective Assembly elections but have been unable to implement the same in toto.

And, this is in sharp contrast to the Modi government at the Centre which after being re-elected for a record third term has presented a progress report of the first 100 days in power which has been marked with ‘historic decisions’, according to Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, vice president G. Manohar Reddy and others at a press conference held at the State office on Wednesday.

“People of Congress-ruled states are realising how hollow the promises have been whereas the Modi government has initiated far-reaching reforms towards development of infrastructure, agriculture, industry, social welfare, employment generation and others with investments worth crores,” said Mr. Laxman.

The MP reeled out details of various policies and cabinet decisions taken in recent times — a repeat of what was earlier dished out by Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy (Coal & Mines) and Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Minister of State for Defence). “We are ready for a public debate on the Centre’s performance in any forum,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that for the next 15 days leading to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the party will be organising a series of blood donation camps, health camps, meetings with intellectuals, felicitating sportspersons who had participated in the Paris Olympics and exhibitions to highlight the Modi government’s achievements in the last 10 years across the State.

