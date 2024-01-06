Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility raided in Khammam district

January 06, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - Hyderabad

An unlicensed drug manufacturing facility was busted in Khammam district by a special team of officers at Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Industrial Park at Annarugudem village in Tallada mandal of Khammam district.

Officers of Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), based on credible information, sent a special team that found illegal manufacturing of drugs at the unit that belongs to Aspen Biopharma.

Officials claimed that pharmaceutical ingredients Valsartan and Clopidogrel of 935 kgs were found at the premises. These two drugs are used for the treatment of blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the illegal activity was unearthed after a raid on another unlicensed drug manufacturing facility at Macha Bollarum in the city recently. Officials seized drugs worth ₹4.35 crore from there.

The same accused are said to be behind the facility in Khammam district as well, who are absconding. The seized stock would be sent for analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.