The 24th convocation of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will be organised on Tuesday at the Global Peace Auditorium, Brahma Kumaris, Gachibowli. According to university officials, 1,746 students will be awarded degrees. Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, T.G. Sitharam, Governor and Chief Rector (UoH) Jishnu Dev Varma and Chancellor Justice L. Narasimha Reddy would be present for the ceremony.