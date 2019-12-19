University of Hyderabad students detained for protesting against CAA

Several students of the University of Hyderabad were detained on Thursday morning from the varsity as they tried to reach Exhibition Grounds, where a protest meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was planned, and march towards Public Gardens.

Students said that they began at 10 a.m. However, police arrived and quickly put them on a bus. They claimed that the police refused to tell them where they were being taken. Between 80 and 100 students are said to have been detained.

Sources on the bus said that they were taken along the Outer Ring Road, and towards Chilkur. They were later taken to the Moinabad Police Station.

“We have the right to Constitutional right democratically protest when there is an attack on the Constitution. This attack is happening under the leadership of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. The country is moving towards a Police Raj where people cannot even register their protest,” Students Union president Abhisekh Nandan, who too was detained, said.

Meanwhile, several people who reached Exhibition Grounds for an all-party public meeting too were detained.