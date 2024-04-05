University of Hyderabad signs pact with Anthropological Survey of India to further research in human gut microbial DNA

April 05, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards advancing knowledge within the realm of human gut microbial DNA analysis on Friday. The MoU was signed by UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam and director of the Anthropological Survey of India B.V. Sharma in the presence of VC B. J. Rao and others.

This partnership marks a monumental step forward for AnSI, which is venturing into a ground-breaking national project titled ‘Gut Microbial Genomic Study among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of India’. AnSI aims to unravel the intricacies of microbial genetics within these communities. The UoH also houses the DBT-Centre for Microbial Informatics (DBT-CMI) armed with state-of-the-art computational biology tools and expertise.

This synergistic partnership is poised to generate comprehensive profiles of population-specific gut microbiomes profile and probe into the repercussions of dietary variations and biomedical interventions on microbial diversity. It holds profound implications for the health and well-being of the PVTGs of India, dispersed across diverse geographical landscapes nationwide, said a press release.

Mini observatory

UoH VC had earlier inaugurated a mini observatory set up on the terrace of the School of Physics new building. It was named in memory of Nandivada Ratnashree, an alumnus of 1986. She was serving as Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi till 2021, when she passed away due to COVID-related complications. She was also instrumental in the restoration of the Jantar Mantar observatories in Delhi, Jaipur, Ujjaini and Varanasi.

The observatory houses a Mead LX 200 telescope with accessories. Zenith Astronomy Club, a student group run by research scholars, will ensure periodic sky viewing using this mini observatory, added the release.

