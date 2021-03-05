University of Hyderabad shines in QS World Subject Rankings 2021

The University of Hyderabad secured top slots in QS World University Subject Rankings released on Thursday by Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, Minister of Education.

The Department of English made an extraordinary return in the subject rankings, storming into the global top 300 in QS figuring in the 251-300 ranks band, and is the top-ranked subject in UoH. Chemistry, one of UoH’s strongest disciplines, is in the 351-400 ranks. Closely following them are the Life Sciences at 501-550 and Physics at 551-600.

All of these academic units in UoH have produced highly-cited work, with faculty publishing in top-ranked journals, according to Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor. UoH also featured in 29 subjects out of 51 narrow subjects under 5 broad subject areas - Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management in the ranking.

This year's ranking analysed nearly 14,000 individual university programmes from 1,440 universities across 85 locations around the world. Every university included in this year's rankings is assessed based on four indicators: Reputation among academics, Reputation among global employers, the number of Research Citations the university achieves per paper in that subject, and the 'H-index', which measures the productivity and impact of each published scholar of the University.

As an Institute of Eminence (IoE) the University is mandated to move into the world top 500 of the World University Rankings. Two disciplines from UoH have already made it into the top 500 with two others in the top 600, Prof Appa Rao said in a statement here adding that the UoH is the youngest and smallest public-university IoE in India.