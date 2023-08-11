HamberMenu
University of Hyderabad lab gets ₹1.5 crore grant

August 11, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Naresh Babu Sepuri’s laboratory at School of Life Sciences’ department of biochemistry, the University of Hyderabad, has secured a sub-award of ₹1.5 crore ($172,000) in grant from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the U.S.A.. The project, funded by the GATES Foundation, is part of a global collaborative initiative among Douglas C. Wallace, Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; the University of Hyderabad; and North Western University, South Africa, to understand the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup variation to COVID-19 severity. The grant is for two years and the university has received ₹71 lakh (US$86,250) as a part of the first-year grant, said a press release.

