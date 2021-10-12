Universities neglected under KCR: Sharmila

NALGONDA

12 October 2021 22:52 IST

“For a sanctioned strength of 10 professors, the vacancy is 10. There are just six associate professors, whereas the requirement is 21. The pathetic situation of Mahatma Gandhi University, like other universities in the State, is because of KCR’s neglect towards education and employment system,” alleged Y.S. Sharmila, founder YSR Telangana Party.

Speaking to media persons at the MGU, in her visit to Nalgonda on Tuesday, she said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been consistent to achieve ‘vacant university’ status to the State universities. The Osmania University had about 67% empty offices and Palamuru and Kakatiya Universities too were reeling under staff crunch, she said.

Participating in her weekly deeksha here, Ms. Sharmila spoke about employment and education. She recalled that the MGU in Nalgonda was opened for education to poor by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, but it had assumed a dire shape under TRS rule, she said.

“University students who are being provided poor quality education and graduates who are waiting for employment notifications, are suffering because of lack of visionary leadership,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila, citing figures related to liquor sales and revenue earned by the government, in which Nalgonda district topped in the State, said, “Telangana which started with the aspiration of a ‘bangaru Telangana’ has become a ‘bar Telangana’ under KCR.”