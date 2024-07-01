Univ of Hyderabad revokes suspension of 5 students 

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) revoked the suspension of the five leaders of its students’ union.

The Executive Council, however, directed the students to pay the fine of ₹10,000 each. The penalty imposed on five other students involved in the protests has been reduced to ₹5,000 each.

As per a statement issued on Sunday, the union appreciated the revocation, and described it as “a historical achievement of progressive students’ movement”. It, however, said that the total fine amounting to ₹75,000 was unreasonable.

UoH said that the disciplinary action against the students was over a protest that took place at around 1 a.m. on May 18 at the Vice Chancellor’s residence. It had caused substantial disturbance to the VC, his nonagenarian mother and other residents. The students were protesting the postponement of the university’s annual cultural festival, ‘Sukoon’.

An FIR was also filed with Gachibowli police against the students for house trespass, wrongful confinement, and criminal act done by several persons with a common intention.

The order came later on May 31, and directed the said students to vacate hostels by July 1. It also said their suspension was for one semester.

Registrar Devesh Nigam also issued a statement and said the action was as per disciplinary committees, that it maintained a continuous dialogue with students, and the suspended students themselves gave an unconditional apology to the VC and appealed for reconsidering their punishment.

The SU announced its protests to the press on June 26, along with a rebuttal to the university’s version of the incident and described the university’s actions as “a direct attack on students’ right to free speech and dissent, and students from marginalised groups were targeted.”

The student body also likened their resistance against the university administration to research scholar Rohith Vemula’s episode in 2015 and 2016. The suspended students and others continued a sit-in protest at the same site, Velivada (North ShopCom), for six days.