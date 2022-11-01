Unity in diversity is our strength: Governor

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 01, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday invoked Unity in Diversity mantra as she met students from Jammu and Kashmir. “We have a rich cultural and linguistic diversities and they are contributing to the unity of the country. I am from Kaniyakumari. You (students) are from Kashmir. We are meeting in Telangana. This shows our unity in diversity,” said Ms. Soundararajan during an interaction with them at the Raj Bhavan, according to a communique.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Thirty-five students from the Army Proud Scholars School, Khundru, are on a visit to the State as part of a student exchange programme. The exchange programme was initiated as part of Sadhbhavana-2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app