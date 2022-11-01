Unity in diversity is our strength: Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday invoked Unity in Diversity mantra as she met students from Jammu and Kashmir. “We have a rich cultural and linguistic diversities and they are contributing to the unity of the country. I am from Kaniyakumari. You (students) are from Kashmir. We are meeting in Telangana. This shows our unity in diversity,” said Ms. Soundararajan during an interaction with them at the Raj Bhavan, according to a communique.

Thirty-five students from the Army Proud Scholars School, Khundru, are on a visit to the State as part of a student exchange programme. The exchange programme was initiated as part of Sadhbhavana-2022.