United States Presidential Gold Medallion to Kishan Reddy

December 02, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The United States Presidential Gold Medallion has been awarded to Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Easter Region G. Kishan Reddy by US President Joseph Biden Jr. in recognition of the outstanding services in promoting tourism, culture and other aspects of India across the globe, including the United States of America. This medallion is awarded by the US President to outstanding global leaders and contributors across the world, and for the first time the Medallion is being awarded to an Indian leader, said a press release on Saturday.

