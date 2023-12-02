ADVERTISEMENT

United States Presidential Gold Medallion to Kishan Reddy

December 02, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

First time it is being awarded to an Indian leader

The Hindu Bureau

The United States Presidential Gold Medallion has been awarded to Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Easter Region G. Kishan Reddy by US President Joseph Biden Jr. in recognition of the outstanding services in promoting tourism, culture and other aspects of India across the globe, including the United States of America. This medallion is awarded by the US President to outstanding global leaders and contributors across the world, and for the first time the Medallion is being awarded to an Indian leader, said a press release on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US