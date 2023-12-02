HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United States Presidential Gold Medallion to Kishan Reddy

First time it is being awarded to an Indian leader

December 02, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The United States Presidential Gold Medallion has been awarded to Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Easter Region G. Kishan Reddy by US President Joseph Biden Jr. in recognition of the outstanding services in promoting tourism, culture and other aspects of India across the globe, including the United States of America. This medallion is awarded by the US President to outstanding global leaders and contributors across the world, and for the first time the Medallion is being awarded to an Indian leader, said a press release on Saturday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.