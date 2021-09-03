Union MoS reviews MNREGS works in villages

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

03 September 2021 21:12 IST

Expresses satisfaction over upkeep of villages taken up under the Central scheme

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil expressed satisfaction over the upkeep of villages and the amenities such as vaikunta dhamam, palle prakruthi vanam and dumping yards, being maintained through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Touring the villages of Vellanki of Ramannapet and Choutuppal’s S. Lingotam on Friday, he inspected works executed under the national scheme and said initiatives such as village nurseries were worth emulating all over the country.

Mr. Patil, a Member of Parliament from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, said proper coordination between States and the Centre, when funds are allocated, would help bring about transformative change in the villages.

Addressing residents at Vellanki and at S. Lingotam, he said that the State government would get 40% more funds with the 15th Finance Commission, and also informed that ₹ 167 crore worth sanctions for proposals to the PR Ministry would be released soon.

For sanctions, under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said the Zilla Parishads, through the State government, should initiate proposals.

Mr. Patil, while inspecting products prepared by women from self-help groups, also said the Ministry was keen on considering marketing opportunities. He later participated in planting saplings at the village.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Zilla Parishad chairman A. Sandeep Reddy and others were present.