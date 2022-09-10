Union Minister visits AIIMS-Bibinagar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar visited Bibinagar campus of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Saturday. She discussed important aspects in establishment of the new institute and visited the hospital and reviewed the progress.

Out-Patient Department services, patient care provided there were explained to her. On the occasion, the Union Minister inaugurated digital radiography, ultrasonography, and a plantation drive by MBBS students. Later, she has addressed the students.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar Vikas Bhatia, officiating Dean Nitin John, and others were present.