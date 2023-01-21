ADVERTISEMENT

Union Ministers visiting State

January 21, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘Explain Central Schemes to the public’

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to create a positive atmosphere to the BJP in the coming general elections, the Union Ministers took up touring of different constituencies in the State beginning on Saturday.

As part of that Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region B.L. Verma has already commenced his tour of Warangal Lok Sabha constituency limits. He would visit Mahabubabad constituency on Sunday.

According to G. Premender Reddy, Seretary, BJP, Union Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Khodabai Rupala would visit Medak Lok Sabha constituency on January 22, 23 and 24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another Central Minister - Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi would visit Chevella constituency January 23 and 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US