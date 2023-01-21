Union Ministers visiting State

January 21, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move to create a positive atmosphere to the BJP in the coming general elections, the Union Ministers took up touring of different constituencies in the State beginning on Saturday.

As part of that Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region B.L. Verma has already commenced his tour of Warangal Lok Sabha constituency limits. He would visit Mahabubabad constituency on Sunday.

According to G. Premender Reddy, Seretary, BJP, Union Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Khodabai Rupala would visit Medak Lok Sabha constituency on January 22, 23 and 24.

Another Central Minister - Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi would visit Chevella constituency January 23 and 24.