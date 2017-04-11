Union ministers to visit Telangana to strengthen party

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purushotham Rupala will visit the district on April 13 to participate in various programmes and give a fillip to the party rank and file by addressing various meetings.

Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president G. Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters here on Tuesday that the Union Minister would participate in the day-long programme by talking to intellectuals and the party workers. He said that Mr. Rupala would enthuse the party leaders to strengthen the booth level committees to gear up for the 2019 general elections.

Similarly, Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Seetharaman would visit the Peddapalli district within a week and conduct a meeting with the party workers in Peddapalli town. He said that the BJP under leadership of its national president Amit Shah was taking all measures to ensure that the party attains power in Telangana in 2019 elections.

Launching a scathing attack against the TRS Government for failing on all fronts, he wanted the Government to react immediately and purchase redgram and chillies from the farmers by providing minimum support price.

He also alleged that the TRS elected representatives had selected bogus beneficiaries for the double bedroom housing scheme neglecting the genuine beneficiaries in various parts of undivided Karimnagar district.

He observed that the tractors sanctioned under the subsidy scheme were provided only to the TRS supporters at the behest of its elected representatives. He also found fault with the Government for failing to provide wages to the farm labourers engaged in the NREGS.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing constitutional rights to the BC Commission on the lines of the SC and ST commissions. Party district president K. Srinivas Reddy, town president Bethi Mahender Reddy and others were also present.