Union ministers to tour Telangana from this month

Proposed ‘Parliament Pravas Yojana’ to spread awareness on Central welfare schemes

Member of Parliament and president of Telangana unit of the BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders participating the State executive meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Proposed ‘Parliament Pravas Yojana’ to spread awareness on Central welfare schemes

Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to maintain the momentum gained in the successful conduct of the meetings of the national office-bearers, national executive and ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders by ensuring the Central government’s welfare and development schemes in the last eight years are taken to the people’s doorsteps in each and every Parliamentary constituency in the State.

The proposed ‘Parliament Pravas Yojana’ programme will see senior Central ministers like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Scindia and others spending two nights in designated 17 Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.

These have been divided into four clusters Adilabad led by Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Purushotham Rupala; Hyderabad – Pralhad Joshi; Mahabubnagar – Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Pandey; Warangal – Minister of State for Cooperation B. L. Verma.

Ms. Sitharaman will be visiting Zaheerabad, Mr. Scindia will be touring Hyderabad, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhthar Abbas Naqvi in Medak, Mr. Joshi will tour Malkajgiri and Chevella, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary will go around Nalgonda, Minister of State for Programme Implementation Inderjit Singh in Warangal, Mr. Verma will tour Khammam and so on.

This was decided at the meeting of the TS office bearers, district in charges and national executive committee members, which was presided over by party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Tuesday. General secretary G. Premender Reddy will be convenor for these leaders’ visits and he will be assisted by co-convenors Uma Rani, M. Jayashree and A. Ramakrishna.

Beginning this week

Giving details of the deliberations, general secretaries G. Premender Reddy and D. Pradeep Kumar said the Central ministers will be spending three days interacting with the people and booth-level workers and the programme will begin from this week. The meeting also discussed the report presented by the Central leaders about their impressions on the visits to the 119 Assembly constituencies preceding the national meetings last week.

The party decided to take up bike rallies throughout the State with 10 main leaders in the front to further propagate the successful programmes and policies of the Modi government with the precise details to be out soon. The meeting also hailed the selection of Droupadi Murmu for Presidential election by the Central leadership, they said.

Panels

TS BJP is betting big on enticing leaders from other parties to field ‘strong’ candidates for the 119 Assembly constituencies besides taking measures to strengthen the base at the booth-level with various contact programmes and also forming whatsapp groups with 200 members each in the coming days.

Fittingly, former TRS minister Eatala Rajender has been made convenor of the committee to look into luring leaders from other parties with the other members being national OBC president K. Laxman, vice president D.K. Aruna (who moved from Congress party), former MPs — Vivek Venkatswamy (earlier in the Congress party), G. Mohan Rao (earlier in the TDP), K. Vishweshwar Reddy (earlier in the TRS) and general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar had also announced the formation of two other panels on Monday night: A committee to study the failures of TRS government and take up public issues which has Nizamabad MP D. Aravind, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, former chairman of Legislative Council Swamy Goud (both were in the TRS), National ST Morcha executive member Bobby Ajmeera, State secretary D. Prakash Reddy. The committee on finance has former MPs A. P. Jitender Reddy (who switched over from the TRS), G. Mohan Rao, Ch. Suresh Reddy, former MLA Ch. Ramachander Reddy, treasurer Shanti Kumar and Yoganand.