Union Ministers to lay stone for tribal museum, open tribal research institute in Hyderabad on Oct.9

October 08, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda along with Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of -Northeast Region will lay the foundation stone for the ₹34-crore Ramji Gond Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters museum at Abids here on Monday.

The Minister duo will also inaugurate the ₹6.5-crore Tribal Research Institute at Masab Tank which will have the Nirmal Ghat Fight, banyan tree of 1,000 nooses and artefacts of tribal fighters such as Ramji Gond, Kumram Bheem, and other tribal freedom fighters, said an official release on Sunday.

The Centre had initially sanctioned ₹15 crore in 2019-20 for the museum and the State government had identified 0.75 acres in Abids. A digital interpretation zone, wall-mounted interactive map, information kiosk, wall-mounted interface with scroll facility, touch interface, VR player, QR code display in cell phone and statistics exhibit will be on the ground floor.

The first floor will have four galleries showcasing the Nirmal Ghat fight, the banyan tree of 1,000 nooses and artefacts of Ramji Gond. The second floor will have exhibits of Kumram Bheem and others like Birsa Munda and the Manyam Revolt.

The third floor will be dedicated to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Telangana such as the Chenchus and their arts, culture and traditions. Tribal Research Institute on 0.3 acres will provide support to the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute of Telangana (TCRTI) in conducting baseline surveys, ethnographic research, action research and evaluation studies on the outcome and impact of the schemes being implemented for the tribal communities, added the release.

