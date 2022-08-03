Union Ministers changing words on Kaleshwaram: Harish Rao

How can they contradict themselves? Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that Union Ministers have been changing their words on Kaleshwaram every other day and sometimes contradicting themselves.

He wanted Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to remember his words in Parliament.

“Mr. Shekawat said in Parliament in the past that all permissions were accorded to Kaleshwaram and there was no corruption at all. Yesterday, he took an U turn and alleged that a lot of corruption took place in Kaleshwaram and there were no permissions. This is ridiculous on the part of an Union Minister,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering after laying foundation for 50-bed MCH Centre and inauguration of renewed CHC at Medchal along with Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy on Wednesday.

Informing that institutional deliveries have been taking place in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Health Minister wanted to know from Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on how many deliveries or surgeries took place at AIIMS. He objected to the comments made by the Union Minister against doctors.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that there should not be any freebies. Does that mean the government is going to cancel pensions, Rythu Bima, and Rythu Bandhu?” asked Mr. Harish Rao stating that BJP leaders need to explain to the people of Telangana on this.

Stating that Medchal has been fast growing and there was a demand for better hospital services, he said that about 50 staffers, including eight doctors and 16 nurses, were being sanctioned for the hospital.

He added that hospital extension would be completed in eight months with an estimated cost of ₹7.5 crore.