Union Minister visits Telangana’s Gandhi Hospital, urges govt. to recruit more healthcare personnel

Mr. Reddy also appealed to the government to hold talks with the junior doctors who had issued a strike notice.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday visited Gandhi Hospital and appealed to the Telangana government to recruit more doctors, paramedics, technical personnel and other healthcare workers, along with providing them with special allowances to deal with the COVID-19 cases in the second wave.

"I urge the Telangana Government to focus on upgrading and improving the healthcare infrastructure in each of the government facilities. Gandhi Hospital too is likely to get 300 beds more in the coming days, which will be accommodated in the library premises with oxygen lines being laid. This will be in addition to the 1200 beds," he said.

The minister, talking to the media, after inspecting the COVID-19 wards and the new Oxygen supply plants of 1,000 litres each with aid of 'PM Cares', appreciated the "dedicated and courageous" services being rendered by the doctors and staff. Similar plants are going to be set up at TIMES, Gachibowli; King Koti Hospital, ESI Hospital and AIIMS-Bibnagar.

Mr. Reddy also appealed to the government to hold talks with the junior doctors who had issued a strike notice. "The junior doctors met me and explained their demands like provision of medical care at NIMS for them and their families, insurance package for frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers be made applicable for them. I advised them not to go on a strike at this moment and instead hold discussions with the officials concerned"," he said.

“The Centre had provided 4,000 ventilators but some of them are not being used or need repairs. So the Government should ensure qualified technicians are employed to make them functional, he added.