Union Minister visits adopted village

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday visited his adopted village Gummedivelli, participated in the Gram Sabha and assured the villagers he would strive to improve the basic amenities in the coming days.

Mr. Reddy unveiled a statue of Gandhiji and also inaugurated a free health camp on the occasion. Medical teams from top medical institutions would be invited to provide healthcare to people living here he said and later had lunch with the tribals.

The Union Minister regretted that although the village had road connectivity, lot more work has to be done in terms of roads, sewage, library and housing. The village was adopted following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to parliamentarians to look after one village in their respective constituencies other than their ancestral or village of their in-laws, he said.

Mr. Reddy said development of the village should be taken up with everyone rising against caste and communal differences. The Central and State governments will jointly work towards the village development. He would also request the National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (NIRD-PR) and also the voluntary agencies like Swarnabharat Trust to take up various activities including training youth.