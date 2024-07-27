GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister says Revanth faulted by missing NITI Aayog meeting

Published - July 27, 2024 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi found fault with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for skipping the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi and said it was not in the interest of the people of Telangana.

Mr. Joshi, who addressed a press conference here on Saturday, suggested that if the Chief Minister had any issues with funds allocation or other concerns he should have attended and clarified at the meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting was against people’s interests, he felt. The Union Minister said the previous BRS government acted similarly and people rejected them for their arrogance and working against the State’s interests.

Stating that the allegations of the Centre ignoring Telangana in the Union Budget were not true, he said the Centre had allocated ₹5,336 crore for railway projects in Telangana while 40 railway stations were being developed as Amrit Bharat stations.

He further said that about ₹60,000 crore worth of road projects were sanctioned by the Centre and right now works were going on. He reminded that the Regional Ring Road project was being taken up by the Centre and that more roads would be expanded if the State government allocated land.

