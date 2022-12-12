Union Minister says no complaint received from States on unfairness in sharing revenues 

December 12, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central government has said that it has not received any complaint from the State governments, including Telangana, regarding alleged unfairness in sharing of revenues compared to what they (the States) contribute to economy.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary replied in the negative to a question raised by MPs K. Raghurama Krishna Raju, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Manne Srinivas Reddy in Parliament on Monday. “The government has not received any complaint from the State governments,” the Union Minister said.

The reply assumes significance in the light of the State government’s claim that the devolution from Central pool was far less when compared to what the State was contributing. Meanwhile, the Central government had asserted that it had released ₹18,720.54 crore as State’s share in the GST collection in 2021-22 of which CGST was to the tune of ₹5,572.98 crore.

Replying to another query, Mr. Chaudhary said the Centre had released ₹12,691.62 crore of which CGST was ₹3,715.08 crore in 2020-21, ₹15,987.59 crore (CGST ₹4,536.74 crore) in 2019-20, ₹18,560.88 crore (CGST ₹4,580.66 crore) in 2018-19 and ₹16,420.06 crore (CGST ₹231.04 crore) in 2017-18. In addition, the State was given Finance Commission grants of ₹1,850.93 crore in 2021-22. A total of ₹4,632.98 crore was released to the State treasury under Centrally sponsored schemes and another ₹7,976.2 crore directly to the implementing agencies during the same period.

The Centre released ₹7,378.71 crore to the State treasury for other schemes during the previous fiscal while the release was to the tune of ₹21,578.03 crore directly to the implementing agencies. The State treasury received total amount of ₹13,862.62 crore during the last five years while the implementing agencies were given ₹29,554.23 crore during the period, according to reply given to question on allocation of funds under devolution schemes by the Union Finance Ministry.