Union Minister predicts Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s defeat

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav addressing a public meeting at Narsapur in Medak district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

NARSAPUR (MEDAK DISTRICT)

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav predicted defeat of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the coming elections.

Addressing a huge gathering after admitting TRS erstwhile Medak district president A. Murali Yadav and his wife and Zilla Parishat former chairperson A. Rajamani into the BJP on Sunday, Mr. Bhupendra Yadav said that every section in the society fought for Telangana but all those sections are being neglected by BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

“Dreams of people were shattered. It’s sure that the party will face defeated in the next elections. Isn’t there a need to remove him?” he asked people during the meeting, adding that he has been witnessing a change in the State and it is visible. Everyone is leaving the BRS, he said. The surplus State fell in the debt trap and schemes being implemented by the Centre are not reaching the beneficiaries, and are being stopped by the State government, he allged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that nation is progressing under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that more people are coming to work under his leadership.

Referring to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister said that there’s a need to knit the party than knitting the nation.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that unable to digest the family rule of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, several leaders are coming out of the party. “Mr. Rao failed to come to the rescue of farmers who died here but is extending assistance to farmers in Punjab and other places. Only the family of Mr. Rao has benefited after formation of Telangana and there is a need to free Telangana Talli from the hands that family,” said Mr. Sanjay.

Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, MLAs E. Rajender, M. Raghunandan Rao and others participated in the programme

Earlier in the day, Mr Bhupendra Yadav addressed a gathering at Samsathan Narayanpur said that the days of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao are numbered and the tide is in favour of BJP. He expressed confidence that BJP candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy would win the by-election in Munugode with huge margin.