Union Minister praises Mission Bhagiratha

HYDERABAD

08 August 2021 20:40 IST

Mission Bhagiratha, the prestigious project launched by the State government for supply of safe drinking water to households, received praise from the Union government yet again.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat appreciated the Telangana government for leading the country in providing drinking water connection to all households across the State. The Minister tweeted that the Union government too was nearing completion of its ambitious project to provide safe drinking water to all.

He said Goa was the second State to achieve 100% drinking water connections to all households. Puducherry (87.32%), Haryana (85.11%), Andaman Nicobar islands (83.76%) and Gujarat (81.63%) were catching up with Telangana in providing safe drinking water to the people, he tweeted.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao thanked the Union Minister for his comments on Mission Bhagiratha. He said the project was the brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and several States were emulating Mission Bhagiratha which envisaged supply of safe drinking water following the standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation.

While States like West Bengal and Maharashtra designed schemes on the lines of Mission Bhagiratha, the scheme was the inspiration behind the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme launched by the Centre. Mission Bhagiratha had received several awards at the national level, he recalled.