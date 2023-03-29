Union Minister of State claims that Centre’s role is only that of facilitator to resolve disputes between TS, AP

March 29, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Home Ministry has asserted that it will only act as facilitator for amicable settlement of disputes between the two Telugu States Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a spirit of mutual accommodation and understanding.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a query by YSR Congress member Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the Lok Sabha that the approach of the Central Government had consistently been that bilateral issues could be resolved only with cooperation of the State Governments concerned and that the Centre would act only as facilitator. The answer came as a disappointment to Telangana officials as they had been anticipating the Centre’s intervention in settling the issues including long-gestation ones for which a time period of 10 years had been prescribed in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Officials contended that the provisions of the Act provided for the Centre’s intervention in settling the issues as and when they remained unresolved between the two States. Several sections in the Act empower the Centre to take the decisions. Section 71, for instance, says that the Central Government could take the initiative regarding division of interest and shares of the existing AP in the companies listed under Schedule IX of the Act between the two States. The Centre could also issue directions requiring the constitution of board of directors of the company so as to give adequate representation to the successor States.

Likewise, Section 92 expressly states that the principles, guidelines and orders issued by the Central Government on and from the appointed day on the matters relating to coal, oil, natural gas and power generation, transmission and distribution as enumerated in the Schedule XII “shall be implemented by the successor States.”

Officials recalled that the Centre had given speaking orders on several issues including the definition of the headquarters in terms of division of Schedule IX and X institutions. “When several key issues are still pending, it is surprising to see the Union Minister claim that a large number of provisions of APR Act have been implemented,” an official said.

The Union Power Ministry, they said, had unilaterally issued order to Telangana on payment of power dues amounting to ₹6,756 crore at a time when petitions filed by Telangana and neighbouring State were still pending adjudication in the court. “The Minister’s statement shows how the Centre has left the issues to their fate rather than taking the initiative to amicably resolve them,” the official said.