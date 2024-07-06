GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister Kishan Reddy thanks Odisha CM for clearing forest land for Naini coal mine

Published - July 06, 2024 12:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the Naini coal mine in Odisha, allocated to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in August 2015 for captive utilisation of coal, will be operational soon.

Mr. Reddy thanked Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi for agreeing to hand over 643 hectares of forest land to SCCL on Thursday, after his request.

The Naini coal mine, having production capacity of 10 million tonnes per year, was handed over to SCCL in 2015. The mine faced abnormal delay securing forest land after receipt of Stage-II forest clearance in October 2022 that delayed work.

After taking charge as Union Minister, Mr. Kishan Reddy held extensive discussions with the Odisha government to resolve the long-pending issue and operationalise the mine at the earliest in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

