ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Kishan Reddy expresses concern at IIT-H role in GST fraud case

March 12, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kishan Reddy writes to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the role of IIT-Hin the GST scam

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy

Telangana Commercial Taxes department has unearthed over ₹1,000-crore GST fraud in refunds and input credit tax (ITC) cases. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy urged Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the alleged role of certain officials of the IIT-H in the GST returns scam. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy has expressed serious concern at the role of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) in the massive GST returns scam unearthed by Telangana Commercial Taxes department running into over ₹1,000 crore.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, according to highly placed sources, taking cognisance of the story published in these columns on Tuesday, has dashed off a letter to the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to look into the alleged role of certain officials of the IIT-H in the episode.

A clipping of the exclusive story reported by ‘The Hindu’ which exposed the GST returns scam was forwarded to the Union Education Ministerfor further action, they said. IIT-H had an agreement with the Telangana Commercial Taxes department to provide IT support but the data was not shared with the CT department making it accessible to select officials only.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department has already ordered an enquiry into why the IIT-H official concerned did not report about the systematic fraud of tax evasion and did not mention about any deviations in its monthly report after bringing the issue to the notice of the institute director.

A glaring ‘shortcoming’ noticed by the CT officials during their inquiry was that certain fields of data was masked about the tax payers even as the IIT-H official confessed about following “oral instructions” from top bureaucrats in the previous regime to hide the key data input.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US