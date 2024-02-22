ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Kishan Reddy dismisses proposal for national festival status to Medaram Jatara

February 22, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Medaram:

The Union Minister said that there is no existing mechanism to declare any festival as a national festival

P. Laxma Reddy

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy receiving a memento from Mulugu Collector Ila Tripathi at Medaram, Mulugu in Telangana on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy has rejected the proposal to designate the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka (Saralamma) mega jatara as a national festival, stating that there is no established system for such declarations in the country. He emphasised, “As a Union Culture minister, I affirm that there is no existing mechanism to declaring any festival as a national festival”.

Addressing the media following his visit to the Medaram tribal shrine here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy highlighted that the Central government recently allocated ₹3.14 crore for the Medaram jatara. Furthermore, he announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for the Sammakka-Sarakka Tribal University in Jakaram, near Mulugu town after the Lok Sabha elections.

Tribal Welfare Minister of Telangana, Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, Collector Ila Tripathi, and other officials were present.

