Union Minister Jitendra Singh wants CSIR-IICT to set the tone for coordination between labs, industry

March 08, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitender Singh has called upon CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) to take the lead in showing the way to other sister institutes in having an ‘inter-intra’ integration as well as coordination of research activities with other labs and the industry on Tuesday.

Launching the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) campaign at the institute here, the Minister said the Modi government is ready to walk the extra mile to encourage new initiatives and innovation to benefit the society. Hence, research institutes should not only review activities within themselves but also among each other even while interacting with the industry.

The 37 CSIR institutes spread across the country are used to “working in silos”, but they can integrate the resources, activities and scientific personnel among the public and private institutes — academic, labs, medical colleges, hospitals and industry, it could bring about a efficiency and productivity without the allotted funds over-lapping, said Dr. Singh.

The ‘OWOL’ campaign initiated in January this year during the CSIR board meeting is meant to bring the research institutes closer to the people and to the industry because “most of them time people do not know what is happening inside”, he said, adding most scientists could not have visited other institutes.

Emphasising that industry has to become part of the research activity, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making a pointed reference to science and technology projects in each of his Independence Day addresses for the last eight years. “The government is committed to supporting innovation and new initiatives, the self-ignition has been happened and entrepreneurship is being promoted reflecting in the phenomenal rise in startups and unicorns,” he claimed.

Dr. Singh was actually echoing the tenor of Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella who said scaling up innovation from being copy cats should become the next level of scientific research. “Scientists have the zeal but some kind of fear holds them back. We need to get over it. Academia and industry should collaborate to do what the country needs,” he said.

Three agreements were formalised in the minister’s presence- CSIR-IICT with Mangolore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) for CO2 capture, conversion of bio-degradable polymers, direct conversion of ethane, etc with Granules India for Metformin raw material, a primary drug for diabetes; with Aragen and Kewaunee Labway for upskilling programme for PG students and with SDG healthcare for making nutritious snacks and cereals.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy, AIMCO pesticides chairman Pradip Dave, MSN group CMD MSN Reddy and others also spoke.