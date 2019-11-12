Union Minister did not praise government schemes: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday has taken strong objection to the statement by Chief Minister’s Office claiming that Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat had hailed Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya schemes taken up by the State government.

“The Union Minister only stated that the Centre wants to provide potable drinking water facilities to each and every household. It will also assist governments in ensuring drinking water is accessible for all taking village as the unit. Nowhere did he mention about the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government’s flagship programmes but had only offered to study them at the ground level,” maintained spokesman S. Prakash Reddy.

In a press statement, Mr. Reddy criticised the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office for putting out a release ‘falsifying’ the interaction of the Union Minister with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he called on him as a courtesy call.

Centre’s priority

“Neither Mission Kakatiya nor Mission Bhagiratha were mentioned in the meetings or media interaction of the Union Minister. He had only reiterated NDA government’s resolve to provide drinking water to all households under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2024 with US$50 billion investment,” he claimed.

The BJP leader charged that even during the previous occasions during visits of the Union ministers, the TRS government had claimed its schemes and programmes were hailed when nothing of that sort was said by the former anywhere or during media interactions.

“This is a mind game of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao because he is aware that the BJP is becoming a strong alternative to TRS here,” he said.

KCR had promised assured supply of potable water under Mission Bhagiratha in 2017 itself but had not been able to fulfil the promise till date though he had won the Assembly polls on the same issue. Bodies like the Comptroller and Auditor General and others had already exposed the irregularities in both schemes, he claimed.