Union Minister Bandi Sanjay visits Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad

Updated - November 22, 2024 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his visit to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to review its operations and capabilities at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad on Thursday

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his visit to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to review its operations and capabilities at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad on Thursday | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, stated that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad is a key institution aiding in apprehending culprits of crimes across the country including murder, rape, theft, narcotics, cybercrime, and money laundering.

Accompanied by former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, the Union Minister visited CFSL, National Forensic Science Laboratory (NCFL), and Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) in Ramanthapur and held discussions with officials to understand the functioning of each division on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

CFSL national director S.K. Jain, Hyderabad in-charge Rajiv Giroti and other officials informed that the institute handles thousands of cases referred from various states and provides crucial standard documents for criminal investigations.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar inquired about the methods adopted for solving complex cases, future plans and proposals for central assistance. CDTI has provided specialized training to 39,167 police officers, public prosecutors, and lawyers while raising awareness about cybercrimes among students, as per a press release.

Published - November 22, 2024 05:23 pm IST

