Union Minister Bandi flays KCR for criticising Justice Narasimha Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a scathing attack on BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for writing a letter to the Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission that the Congress government appointed in the State to probe irregularities and corruption in the power sector during KCR’s regime.

In a statement, the Minister questioned the legality of KCR’s opposition to the inquiry commission led by Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, asking, “Is the Commission appointed as per the law wrong?” He condemned KCR’s alleged attempts to coerce the Chairman into resigning, labelling such actions as ‘contemptible’.

The BJP leader from Karimnagar challenged KCR to take the matter to court if he believed the Commission was acting unlawfully. He also demanded transparency regarding allegations of corruption in procurement processes, questioning, “If there was no corruption, then why not explain the facts about corruption in power purchases?”

The Minister invoked the legacy of Justice Narasimha Reddy, recalling his praise for honesty and courage during the Telangana movement and his role in exposing the secret report of the Justice Srikrishna Committee. He accused KCR of attempting to divert blame onto the ERC for political gain and raised concerns about alleged phone tapping, stating it was evidence of KCR’s willingness to go to any lengths to cover up mistakes and irregularities.

Highlighting past incidents, Mr. Sanjay Kumar mentioned the Supreme Court’s criticism of KCR for his comments on phone tapping and reiterated Justice Reddy’s significant contributions, including his support for the Osmania University students’ struggle by ordering the removal of barbed wire fences.

The Minister said that KCR should be arrested for allegedly insulting and defying the Commission Chairman.