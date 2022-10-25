Union Home Ministry seeks details from AP Govt. on irregularities in use of funds for capital

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Andhra Pradesh Government to furnish details of the irregularities in the use of funds of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh by then government of Telugu Desam Party in the State.

The Ministry, during its last meeting with the representatives of the two Telugu States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, recalled that the AP Government had complained of misappropriation of funds and irregularities in use of these funds. The Union Home Secretary was responding to a request made by AP Government that there was urgent need to create infrastructure in the new capital. The State Government wanted the Central Government to extend assistance liberally as provided under Section 94 (3) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Responding to the request, Department of Expenditure additional secretary said out of the commitment of ₹2,500 crore by the Central Government, an amount of ₹1,500 crore had been released. The payment was however stopped latter at the request of the State Government which complained of misappropriation of funds and irregularities in use of these funds.

Accordingly, the State Government was requested about the details of irregularities mentioned in the letter addressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and “what action has been taken by the State.” “After the receipt of this information, the matter will be processed further,” the Ministry said according to the minutes of the meeting released recently. The Ministry was informed during the meeting that an amount of ₹1,000 crore had been released by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Seeking removal of anomalies in taxation matters, the AP Government had requested that population should be the basis of sharing both funds and collection of arrears or else, the overall loss borne by Andhra Pradesh should be reimbursed by the Central Government. Or, some sort of compensation could be given to correct the inequity of the Act. The Telangana representatives objected to amendment of the Reorganisation Act at this stage after eight years of its formulation.

Department of Expenditure additional secretary said there was no provision in the Act about any such monetary injury and compensation thereof.