Union Home Ministry invites Telangana CS to discuss about educational and infra projects assured in APRA  

No action on several institutions assured under Schedule XIII a decade after bifurcation  

Published - October 21, 2024 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The Union Home Ministry has invited the State Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to discuss the progress of educational institutions and infrastructural projects assured to Telangana under Schedule XIII of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA).

The Central government has assured to set up Tribal University and Horticulture University in Telangana in the Reorganisation Act. In addition, it has assured to study the feasibility of establishing an integrated steel plant in Khammam district and the National Highways Authority of India has been directed to take steps to improve road connectivity in the backward regions of Telangana.

Another major assurance establishment of rail coach factory and improvement of rail connectivity formed part of the Schedule XIII of the Act. The Union Ministry has since then set aside the integrated steel plant on the grounds of economic viability while the assurance on rail coach factory has been scaled down to periodical overhauling workshop in spite of repeated representations made by the State government.

The situation of Tribal University is no better with the Centre issuing a gazette notification in December last year, nine-and-a-half years after the assurance was incorporated in the Reorganisation Act without any assurance on the quantum of funds that would be allocated for the proposed university. In sharp contrast, the Centre had announced the setting up of Tribal University in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh and a gazette notification was issued in 2019. The Centre had sanctioned ₹825 crore for the tribal university in the neighbouring State of which, ₹400 crore had already been released.

The meeting, to be chaired by Union Home Secretary, will be attended by secretaries of Higher Education, Agriculture, Steel, Coal and Power Ministries. Senior officials said though the Central government had convened a meeting to discuss the projects assured to Telangana in February, the State could not attend the meeting in view of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

