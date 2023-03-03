Union Home Ministry focuses on resolving pending issues between TS, AP

March 03, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Home Ministry has focused its attention on resolving pending bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States -- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Home Ministry is learnt to have initiated discussions with the Law Ministry, especially over the issues on which there is a broad agreement between the two States. Section 81 of the AP Reorganisation Act empowers the Centre to give directions to the two States as may appear to it to be necessary and the State Governments should comply with such directions. The Ministry is learnt to have decided to expedite the bifurcation of assets and liabilities before June 2 next year, the time by which it had to be completed.

The focus initially is likely to be on the issues where no litigations are pending in the courts and the Home Ministry is likely to issue orders to the two States once the legal view is obtained.

The development follows the series of meetings held with the two States which raised pending issues at southern zonal council and its standing committee meetings clarifying their standpoints. Issues like bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi and bifurcation of Schedule IX and X institutions are among the vexatious issues that remained unresolved close to nine years after bifurcation.

In respect of AP Bhavan, AP submitted two proposals and Telangana is yet to submit its proposals. As regards the 91 Schedule IX institutions, there is consensus between the two States on 68 institutions. The issue, however, could not be resolved as AP wanted bifurcation of these institutions at one go, but Telangana gave its view otherwise. The Home Ministry however favoured division of the institutions where a mutual agreement had been reached between the two Telugu States.

“The Central Government is empowered by the Act to give its directions when the two States cannot mutually resolve the issues. The Home Ministry has in the past given speaking orders relating to the bifurcation of higher education council as also the definition of headquarters over which there was difference of opinion,” a senior official told The Hindu.